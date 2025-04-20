Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; rains, hailstorms likely tonight

ISLAMABAD – More rains and gusty winds with lightning and hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of Pakistan, which will likely persist in northern parts till tomorrow.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds with lightning and hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Sunday night. Hot and dry weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

On Monday, mainly hot and dry weather is likely in most parts of the country. However, rains and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C on Monday, and 32°C and 34°C on Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C on Monday, and 32°C and 34°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country and very hot in the southern parts during the last 24 hours. However, rains and gusty winds occurred in the .upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Potohar region, Islamabad, and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 39, Lower 13), Kalam 18, Mir Khani 11, Chitral 09, Drosh 07, Pattan, Kakul 04, Balakot 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 22, Gupis 18, Chillas 12, Astore 06, Bunji 02

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 15, City 13), Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta 06

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 01), Murree 01

Jacobabad remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. The maximum temperature in Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas and Mithi was recorded at 42°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 42 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 70 per cent.