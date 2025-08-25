Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan Weather: More rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday evening and night, as well as on Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system lies over northern Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over most upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, widespread monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab and Kashmir on Monday evening/night and Tuesday with occasional gaps. Isolated rains are also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, southeastern Sindh and eastern Balochistan.

Downpour may cause urban flooding in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, Mandi Bahaudin, Gujranwala and Lahore. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in vulnerable areas of Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams. Heavy rains and windstorms may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels. The public is advised to remain cautious.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Tuesday and between 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rain occurred at isolated places in upper Sindh, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Sibbi during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Sindh: Larkana 40, Rohri 03

Punjab: Narowal 27, Sialkot (Airport 05, City 04), Kasur 04, Lahore (City, Airport 03), Gujranwala 03, Gujrat, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Upper Dir14, Malamjabba 05, Balakot 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 05, Gilgit 02, Bunji 01

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in Pakistan with a maximum temperature of 42°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Nokundi, Sibbi and Dadu was recorded at 41°C.

The maximum temperature in Islamabad was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 81 per cent.

The maximum temperature in Rawalpindi was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.