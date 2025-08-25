Raid on Bahria Town HQ in Islamabad uncovers record financial irregularities

ISLAMABAD – More trouble for Bahria Town founder Malik Riaz and family members, as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) swooped down on Bahria Town’s headquarters.

Investigators stormed the offices, seized truckloads of secret files, and handcuffed stunned employees. At heart of storm, property tycoon Malik Riaz and his son Ali Riaz, accused of masterminding colossal hawala-hundi and money laundering empire.

Explosive FIA revelations laid bare three jaw-dropping cases: Rs1.58 trillion siphoned off between 2016 and January 2025. Another Rs 1 billion was laundered between 2015 and March 2025. Rs 24 billion was laundered from 2005 to 2015.

And the shock doesn’t end there, investigators claim to have uncovered a hidden web of benami properties worth hundreds of billions, tied directly to the real estate giant.

With nation watching, NAB and FIA have vowed relentless pursuit. Daily court hearings will kick off next week, with officials declaring they will not rest until the scandal reaches its “final showdown.”

This earth-shattering raid has sent tremors through Pakistan’s power corridors, with analysts warning: this is the ultimate test for the country’s accountability system.

Bahria Town Shutdown

Bahria Town, Pakistan’s largest private housing venture, is facing risk of shutdown as founder, Malik Riaz, warned of a severe financial and operational crisis under an ongoing government clampdown.

Riaz painted bleak picture of the company’s future, saying Bahria Town’s nationwide projects could grind to a halt if the situation continues.

“Our financial flow has collapsed. We cannot deliver basic services or pay the salaries of tens of thousands of employees,” Riaz said. “The company is standing on the verge of closure.”

The property tycoon alleged that the government’s aggressive actions have paralyzed operations. He claimed that multiple Bahria Town staff members have been arrested, the company’s accounts have been frozen, and vehicles seized—leaving day-to-day functions in disarray.