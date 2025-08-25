Bad News for Pakistanis as SNGPL pushes for Big Gas Tariff Raise

ISLAMABAD – Another blow to inflation-weary Pakistanis, as Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) planned to add more burden on citizens by demanding record increase of Rs291 per MMBTU in gas prices.

The proposal surfaced during public hearing chaired by OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan, where SNGPL officials pleaded for higher charges under guise of “gas transportation costs.”

But it sparked outrage as Industrial consumers and participants at hearing strongly rejected and criticized demand, calling it an unbearable assault on businesses and households alike.

Chairman OGRA, however, gave ray of hope, saying they will provide relief to consumers. We have already slashed Rs. 57 billion from Sui Southern’s demands and rejected a whopping Rs. 141 billion revenue requirements overall.”

Despite reassurances, fears are mounting that the new demand, if approved, will trigger another wave of inflation and worsen the financial crisis for ordinary Pakistanis already crushed under utility bills.

Sui Gas Connections Update

Pakistani government is also considering ending ban on new Sui gas connections, offering long-awaited relief to millions of households and businesses. Around 3.5 million applications have been pending since the ban, first imposed in 2009 and reinstated three years ago.

The proposal, backed by the Finance Ministry, aims to manage surplus LNG, safeguard infrastructure, and reduce pressure on foreign reserves. If approved, over 100,000 new connections may be issued in fiscal year 2025–26 as part of broader IMF-linked energy reforms.

Meanwhile, OGRA has raised fixed gas charges by 50% for protected users and up to 200% for high-consumption households—though per-unit rates remain unchanged.