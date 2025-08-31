Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: Rains, heavy falls predicted

PESHAWAR – Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also affects the upper parts of the country, which will continue to persist till tomorrow.

Under these conditions, rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are predicted in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, Bajaur, Orakzai, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Waziristan and DI Khan on Sunday evening/night and Monday with occasional gaps.

Downpours may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mardan, Abbottabad, Nowshera, and Swabi. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Monday and between 30°C and 32°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, intermittent rains with heavy falls occurred in the twin cities and pasts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Barkhan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Malam Jabba 09, Bannu 05, DI Khan (Airport 05, City 04), Kakul 01

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 92 per cent.