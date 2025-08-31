Lahore, Punjab Rains: Monsoon’s ninth spell to continue

LAHORE – More monsoon rains are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday evening and night, as well as on Monday with occasional gaps.

Isolated heavy falls are also likely in northeastern and eastern Punjab during the monsoon’s ninth spell.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also affects the upper parts of the country, which will continue to persist till tomorrow.

Under these conditions, more intermittent monsoon rains are likely in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Sargodha, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Kot Addu, Vehari, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in the northeastern districts and Dera Ghazi Khan and its surroundings.

Impacts:

Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Bursts of heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galiyat.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 27°C and 29°C on Monday and between 26°C and 28°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, intermittent rains with heavy falls occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Hafizabad 121, Okara 79, Lahore (Airport 78, City 75), Sheikhupura 66, Multan (Airport 42, City 26), Layyah 35, Bahawalpur (Airport 26, City 03), Faisalabad, Kasur 25, Gujrat, Gujranwala 23, Kot Addu 18, Mandi Bahauddin 14, Mangla, Sahiwal 13, Bahawalnagar, Jhelum 11, Sialkot (Airport 09, City 05), Narowal 09, Bhakkar 07, Jhang 05, Mianwali 04, D G Khan 03, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Katcheri, Gawalmandi, Pirwidahi 01), Noorpur Thal 01, Islamabad (Bokra 01)

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 96 per cent.