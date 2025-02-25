AGL51.37▼ -3.65 (-0.07%)AIRLINK185.82▼ -2.66 (-0.01%)BOP12.59▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.13▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DCL9▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML48.6▼ -0.74 (-0.02%)DGKC121.66▲ 0.92 (0.01%)FCCL41.46▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)FFL15.34▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC131.92▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.2▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)KEL4.62▼ -0.17 (-0.04%)KOSM6.21▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF51.13▲ 2.09 (0.04%)NBP74.01▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)OGDC213.33▲ 2.96 (0.01%)PAEL41.47▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.67▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)PPL176.76▼ -1.3 (-0.01%)PRL35.64▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PTC24.82▲ 0.01 (0.00%)SEARL97.32▲ 0.49 (0.01%)TELE8.26▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.94▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)TREET23.02▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG60.06▼ -3.21 (-0.05%)UNITY30.44▲ 0.55 (0.02%)WTL1.49▲ 0 (0.00%)

Punjab collects Rs710 billion taxes through digital banking

LAHORE – The Punjab government has collected record tax revenue of over Rs710 billion through e-Pay Punjab since its launch in October 2019.

E-Pay Punjab is a digital tax payment solution developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department.

The digital platform has also facilitated more than 78 million online transactions to date. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that citizens can conveniently pay 87 different taxes of 18 government departments from the comfort of their homes using e-Pay Punjab. It is pertinent to mention here that over 5.3 million citizens have downloaded the e-Pay Punjab app to date.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Yousaf emphasized that the platform has significantly reduced the need for physical visits to government offices and eliminated the influence of middlemen, ensuring transparency and ease of payment. He further stated that new services are being added to the system to enhance user convenience and streamline the digital payment process.

Staff Report

