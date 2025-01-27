AGL57.44▲ 5.18 (0.10%)AIRLINK193.77▼ -6.98 (-0.03%)BOP9.87▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.57▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.02▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML43.2▼ -2.97 (-0.06%)DGKC105.37▼ -3.32 (-0.03%)FCCL39.41▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)FFL16.29▼ -0.52 (-0.03%)HUBC129.86▼ -2.74 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.83▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)KEL4.53▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM6.47▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF45.57▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)NBP63.29▼ -0.01 (0.00%)OGDC209.11▼ -3.32 (-0.02%)PAEL41.85▲ 0.57 (0.01%)PIBTL7.9▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)PPL177.92▼ -3.54 (-0.02%)PRL39.01▼ -2.77 (-0.07%)PTC25.53▲ 0.83 (0.03%)SEARL106.73▼ -5.11 (-0.05%)TELE8.64▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.22▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TPLP12.53▼ -0.39 (-0.03%)TREET22.01▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG65.34▼ -2.13 (-0.03%)UNITY32.64▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.73▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; Light rain, gusty winds expected

Islamabad Rawalpindi Weather Update Twin Cities Brace For Rain Gusty Winds This Week
ISLAMABAD – Light rains and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Light rains, snowfall are expected in the hilly areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan on Monday night. Very cold weather is expected in hilly areas.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, light rain and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Light rains, gusty winds and snowfall over the hills are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 06-08°C on Tuesday and 05-07°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 04-06°C on Tuesday and 06-08°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 12°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis and Skardu was recorded at -10°C, Astore at -09°C, Hunza, Gilgit, Bagrorte and Kalam at -05°C, and Quetta at -04°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 01°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 20 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 12 per cent.

Drought conditions likely to aggravate further in Pakistan

Staff Report

