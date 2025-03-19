Minister Mustafa Kamal for importing raw material for insulin

Instead of importing insulin, Pakistan can import its raw materials and start producing it locally. Producing insulin locally can help Pakistan considerably fight diabetes and save its revenues.

Currently, Novo Nordisk is the only Danish company supplying insulin to Pakistan.

Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulation & Coordination (NHSR&C) Mustafa Kamal expressed these views during his conversation with Denmark’s Ambassador, Mr Jakob Linulf, who called on the federal minister on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in the health sector and matters of mutual interest.

The ambassador congratulated Mustafa Kamal on assuming charge as the Minister of NHSR&C and briefed him on the ongoing health sector projects between Denmark and Pakistan.

Mr Mustafa Kamal acknowledged Pakistan’s longstanding ties with Denmark and emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing health challenges.

Highlighting Pakistan’s healthcare landscape, Mustafa Kamal stated that 33 million people in the country were affected by diabetes and underscored the dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

He stressed the need for innovative solutions and expanded access to essential medicines.

Mustafa Kamal proposed importing raw materials for insulin and its production locally instead of relying solely on direct imports. The ambassador stated that Denmark plans to establish repackaging facilities in Pakistan as a first step toward more excellent local production.

Mustafa Kamal reaffirmed that the Government of Pakistan welcomes foreign investment and is committed to ensuring all necessary measures to facilitate business opportunities in the health sector.

Both sides agreed to expand ongoing cooperation in healthcare further to improve access to essential treatments and strengthen Pakistan’s health infrastructure.