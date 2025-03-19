Federal Shariat Court rules deprivation of women of inheritance right un-Islamic

ISLAMABAD – A good news for Pakistani women as the Federal Shariat Court on Wednesday ruled that depriving women of their inheritance right based on the tradition and customs is un-Islamic.

A Federal Shariat Court four-member bench headed by Chief Justice Iqbal Hameed-ur-Rehman announced the verdict. The court passed the order on a petition moved by Fauzia Jalal Shah.

The court directed the criminal proceedings against those who deprive women of their inheritance.

The court was informed that in Bannu, traditions called “Chadar and Parchi” are practiced, but according to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, such customs are neither prevalent nor of any importance.

It was explained that under the pretext of “Chadar and Parchi” women are deprived of their inheritance. Before Islam, during the era of ignorance, women were denied inheritance.

In Pakistan, mostly women prefer to stay inside home and do not intend to any forum to raise voice against deprivation of their inheritance right. Many women prefer to stay silent and let their properties remain with their male siblings.

However, Islam has made it clear that women have their due share in inheritance which must be given to them. These are the customs and traditions which have been continuing for years.