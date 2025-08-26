Long weekend ahead as Eid Miladun-Nabi Holiday announced

DUBAI – Third Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal started and Muslims are now waiting for Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW, which is slated to be held on September 5 Friday.

On this occasion, United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced public holiday on Friday for both all employees, and masses will enjoy three-day long weekend, as the holiday coincides with the weekend of Saturday and Sunday.

Notably, the celebration will not coincide with Saudi Arabia, where the moon was sighted a day earlier. Islamic calendar is based on moon sightings, with each month officially announced by the Moon Sighting Committee after their 29th-day meeting.

Eid Milad Holiday in Pakistan

Pakistan’s apex moon sighting body Ruet-i-Hilal announced that Rabiul Awwal moon was not sighted; and Eid-i-Miladun Nabi will fall on September 6.

With this, Pakistanis will enjoy a two-day break on Saturday and Sunday.

Pakistanis are also gearing up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), with authorities ensuring security and smooth arrangements for processions and festivities. On this day, streets and buildings along the main procession route used to be decorated with lights and banners.