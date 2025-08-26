Man who showed Middle Finger to woman had Same Finger Broken in CCD Raid

MULTAN – A man from Multan, who gets famous online after showing his middle finger to women on the streets, faced an unexpected fate, as his infamous finger is now broken.

In a video clip, the man said he tried escaping during raid but fell off his bike. In twist of fate, the same middle finger that made him viral was fractured in crash.

The man has since issued an apology, saying his “gesture was shameful” and admitting that the injury itself feels like a form of punishment.

خواتین کو شارع عام اور مختلف مقامات پر ہراساں کرنے والے شخص کو سی سی ڈی ملتان نے 24گھنٹے کے اندر گرفتار کر لیاجس نے اپنا نام حافظ محمدمعید ولد شاہ زمان قوم شیخ بتلایا۔خواتین کی عزتوں کا تحفظ کرنا سی سی ڈی ملتان ریجن کی بنیادی ترجیحات میں شامل ہے۔ترجمان آر او سی سی ڈی ملتان pic.twitter.com/QFBbV2tuEt — CCD Multan Region (@CcdMultanregion) August 25, 2025

Social media exploded with reactions, with users calling the incident “karma at its finest” and circulating memes about the ‘rise and fall of the finger’.

Police said the man remains under investigation for harassment and other related offenses.