Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Man who showed Middle Finger to woman had Same Finger Broken in CCD Raid

Man Who Showed Middle Finger To Woman Had Same Finger Broken In Ccd Raid

MULTAN – A man from Multan, who gets famous online after showing his middle finger to women on the streets, faced an unexpected fate, as his infamous finger is now broken.

In a video clip, the man said he tried escaping during raid but fell off his bike. In twist of fate, the same middle finger that made him viral was fractured in crash.

The man has since issued an apology, saying his “gesture was shameful” and admitting that the injury itself feels like a form of punishment.

Social media exploded with reactions, with users calling the incident “karma at its finest” and circulating memes about the ‘rise and fall of the finger’.

Police said the man remains under investigation for harassment and other related offenses.

‘Catch Me If You Can’: TikToker Aimal Mahmood dares Punjab Police with viral gun video

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer