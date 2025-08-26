Thousands relocated as Punjab braces for high floods

LAHORE – Nearly 150,000 people in different flood-prone districts have been relocated to safer areas following warnings of high to exceptionally high floods in the province.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab, water levels in rivers and streams are rising gradually due to persistent rains over the catchment areas.

As the wet spell continued, alerts have been issued for the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers, streams in northeast Punjab and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

“High to exceptionally high The flooding is expected in the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers and streams in northeast Punjab. Flash flooding is also expected in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan”, reads the statement issued by the PDMA Punjab on Monday.

River Sutlej is at an exceptionally high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala. The River Ravi is at a high flood level at Jassar and at a low flood level at Shahdara. The River Chenab is at a medium flood level at Marala. The water level is gradually rising in all the rivers.

PDMA has also warned about urban flooding in Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin in the wake of heavy monsoon rains.

Commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab have been put on alert. Besides that, alerts have also been issued to local government, agriculture, irrigation, health, forest, livestock and transport departments with the directions to complete arrangements to cope with any emergency.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia directed the relevant officers and departments to complete all arrangements in light of the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel urged the public to move to safer places. He said that flood relief camps have been set up where all the basic amenities, including food and medicines, are available. He urged people to take necessary precautions, avoid going close to streams and take extra care of children. He also suggested that people avoid visiting Murree and Galiyat due to the high risks of landslides.