Orya Maqbool Jan, Maria B under fire for labeling Macron’s wife Transgender

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani ace designer Maria B and Orya Maqbool Jan sparked new controversy, calling France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron a transgender person, pusing false claims about Brigitte which first went viral in 2021.

The bizarre claim surfaced in a podcast that amassed thousands of views on YouTube and other social sites.

Maria B. and Orya Jan boldly repeated it, with the former insisting, “Macron’s wife is transgender, did you know this?” TV analyst then nodded positive, saying her face said it all.

The designer went further, arguing that Brigitte’s way of sitting supposedly gave her away, Orya added that “God made women beautiful,” and men could never replicate it.

The two, known for their conservative remarks, unleashed several bizarre claims, saying trans identities originated in Thailand, that feminist slogan Mera Jism Meri Marzi was a ploy to “let transgenders in,” that “every transgender person carries an AIDS kit”.

The duo jumped from one conspiracy to another, with little to no proof offered. Social media activists slammed Orya and Marya for parroting American right-wing talking points.

For the unversed, French First Lady already took legal action against others who made the same allegation, and Maria B and Jan may have placed themselves directly in the crosshairs of an international defamation battle.