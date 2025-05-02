Islamabad, Pakistan weather; more rains, hailstorms likely

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and parts of Pakistan on Friday evening/night, Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over the upper and central parts of the country.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with heavy falls and isolated hailstorms are likely in the twin cities, Potohar region, northeast/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday evening/night, Saturday and Sunday. Rains and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in upper Sindh and northeast Balochistan.

Rains, gusty winds, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels until May 04.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Saturday and between 33°C and 35°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 33°C and 35°C on Saturday and between 32°C and 34°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 59, City 40), Garhi Dopatta 27, Rawalakot 15, Kotli 14

Punjab: Narowal 31, Murree 29, Hafizabad 20, Sialkot (City 19, Airport 14), Gujranwala 16, Lahore (Airport 15, City 12), Kasur 15, Mangla, Gujrat 11, Chakwal 10, Islamabad (Zero Point 09, Saidpur 08, Golra 07, Airport 05, Bokra 04), Jhelum 09, Joharabad, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin 06, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Katcheri 09, Chaklala 04), Noor Pur Thal, Bahawalnagar 03, Attock, Sargodha, Okara 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 21, Mir Khani 07, Balakot 03, Pattan, Lower Dir 02

Nawabshah, Mohenjo-Daro, Sakrand and Sibbi remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 48°C. The maximum temperature in Dadu, Khairpur, Padidan, Mithi, Khanpur and Jacobabad was recorded at 47°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 64 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 61 per cent.