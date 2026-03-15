Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: More intermittent rain, hailstorms likely

More intermittent rain and isolated hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday night and Monday.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the northwestern parts of Pakistan, which will likely persist till tomorrow.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, cloudy weather accompanied by more intermittent rain and isolated hailstorms is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Sunday night and Monday.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s temperature dropped considerably due to cloud cover and intermittent rain since last night. As the prevailing situation will likely persist, Islamabad’s temperature will likely remain between 10°C and 17°C during the next 24 hours.

The same weather pattern will likely persist in Rawalpindi, which will help bring the mercury level close to normal. Before this wet spell, temperatures during the day and at night were slightly above normal levels.

Past Weather:

Rain occurred in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. The wet spell brought some chill in the weather by causing a considerable decrease in temperatures during the day and at night.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 17°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 74 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 18°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 81 per cent.