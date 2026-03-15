Sarfaraz Ahmed bids farewell to international cricket

Former Test captain and ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2006 and ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a distinguished career spanning around two decades.

Karachi-born wicketkeeper-batter featured in all three formats, which include 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is. He scored 6,164 runs across all three formats, which include six centuries and 35 half-centuries. Behind the stumps, he had 315 catches, while he had 56 stumpings to his name as well.

Sarfaraz captained Pakistan in 100 international matches across formats (50 ODIs, 37 T20Is, 13 Tests) and led the side to the No.1 ranking in T20I cricket. During his captaincy, Pakistan achieved a world-record streak of 11 consecutive T20I series victories and recorded six clean sweeps, which include against West Indies (2016 and 2018), Sri Lanka (2017), Australia (2018), New Zealand (2018) and Scotland (2018).

Sarfaraz’s leadership era also saw the emergence of several future stars, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan, whom he backed at the start of their international careers.

Sarfaraz Ahmed led Pakistan to a historic triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy, beating India by 180 runs in the final at the Oval in England. With that victory, Sarfaraz became the first Pakistan captain to win the Champions Trophy and the only captain to date to win ICC titles at both junior and senior levels, having earlier led Pakistan to win in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2006 in Sri Lanka, beating India by 38 runs.

In recognition of his services and the Champions Trophy triumph, Sarfaraz Ahmed was awarded the Pride of Performance in 2018, becoming the youngest Pakistan captain to receive the honour.

Talking about his individual records, Sarfaraz has the Pakistan record of 10 catches in a Test match, which he took against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2019. He is to date the only Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s, which he scored against England in 2016.

Sarfaraz, who played his first international match (ODI) in 2007, made his last international appearance in an international match (Test) against Australia in Perth in 2023.

Sarfaraz Ahmed stated:

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent Pakistan. From leading the U19 team to a world title in 2006 to lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, every moment in Pakistan colours has been special. I am grateful to my teammates, coaches, family and the fans for their unwavering support throughout my career.

“Captaining Pakistan across all formats was a dream come true. I always tried to play fearless cricket and build a united team. Seeing players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and others grow into match-winners during my captaincy is one of my proudest achievements.

“I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for the trust they placed in me over the years. Pakistan cricket has always been very close to my heart, and I will continue to support the game in every possible way.”