Lahore, Punjab Weather: More rain, isolated hailstorms expected

More rain and isolated hailstorms are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the northwestern parts of Pakistan, which will likely persist till tomorrow.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, more rain is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Noorpur Thal, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang and Chiniot on Sunday night and Monday, with occasional breaks. Hailstorms are also expected at isolated places during the period.

Temperatures:

Lahore’s temperature dropped considerably due to cloud cover and spells of light rain since last night. As the prevailing situation will likely persist, Lahore’s temperature will likely remain between 14°C and 24°C during the next 24 hours.

The same weather pattern will likely persist elsewhere in the province, which will help bring the mercury level close to normal. Before this wet spell, temperatures during the day and at night were above normal levels.

Past Weather:

Rain occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. The wet spell brought some chill in the weather by causing a considerable decrease in temperatures during the day and at night.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 24°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 74 per cent.