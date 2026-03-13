Rain, hailstorms likely in parts of Pakistan from March 14 onwards

Rains with isolated hailstorms are expected in parts of Pakistan from March 14 to March 16, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will likely approach the northwestern parts of Pakistan on Saturday evening. It will likely persist till March 16 (morning).

Forecast:

Under the influence of this weather system, partly cloudy to cloudy weather condition with intermittent moderate rain and isolated hailstorms is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battgram, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Bannu, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, and Dera Ismail Khan), Balochistan (Zhob, Barkhan, Chaman, and Ziarat), and in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from March 14 (night) to March 16 (morning).

Snowfall is also likely over high mountains.

Rain with isolated hailstorms is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Khushab, Mandi Bahaudin, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Layyah, and Dera Ghazi Khan, with occasional breaks.

Another western disturbance will likely approach western parts of the country on March 17 (night).

Impacts:

Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the forecast period. Lightning may occur in isolated places. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

Daytime temperatures are expected to decrease by 03°C to 04°C in the upper parts of the country. Farmers are advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions.