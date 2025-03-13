Islamabad, Pakistan weather; intermittent rains, gusty winds expected

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday evening/night, Friday and Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and at places of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday evening/night and the next two days.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 12°C and 14°C on Friday, and 11°C and 13°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13°C and 15°C on Friday, and 12°C and 14°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 12, Hunza 03, Gupis, Bunji 02, Chilas 01

Kashmir: Garhi Dopatta 10, Muzaffarabad (City 09, Airport 03)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 04, Mir Khani 03, Drosh, Bannu 02, Chitral, Kalam 01

Punjab: Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal 01

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 02°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded at -01°C, and in Parachinar at 0°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 95 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 78 per cent.