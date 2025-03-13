Bahria Town Karachi’s Land Deals under fire as NAB freezes 1000 commercial assets

KARACHI – Corruption investigation deepens as National Accountability Bureau NAB freezes over a thousand commercial properties of Bahria Town Karachi.
The top anti-graft watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh taken a major step in ongoing investigation against the real estate giant, freezing all of its commercial properties. The action follows allegations of land encroachment and corruption involving top officials from real estate giant.
In an official letter, DG NAB Sindh Javed Riaz confirmed freezing of 1,000 commercial plots owned by Bahria Town Karachi. NAB officials claimed to gather substantial evidence pointing to illegal land occupation beyond the initially allocated property.
Several people including Malik Riaz, Ahmed Ali Riaz, Faisal Qureshi, Muhammad Owais, Zain Malik, Shahid Qureshi, Waseem Rifat, and Waqas Rifat are facing charges of corruption. The influential property tycoon and his associates illegally acquired thousands of acres of land in Malir district through unlawful collaboration withthe Malir Development Authority.