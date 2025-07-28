Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Fifth monsoon rain spell begins

ISLAMABAD – Significant monsoon rains with heavy falls are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday night and the next three days with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan and is elongated horizontally. Strong monsoon currents are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the northern parts of the country.

Under these conditions, significant monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in the twin cities, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday night and the next three days with occasional gaps.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C on Tuesday and between 36°C and 38°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C on Tuesday and between 35°C and 37°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Lahore (Airport 25, City 03) WASA Station ( Tajpura SDO Office 21, Lakshmi Chowk 5, Nishter Town 7, Chowk Nakhuda 6, Mughalpura SDO Office 3.2, Paniwala Talab 3.1, Samanabad SDO Office 2, Qurtaba Chowk 2, Iqbal Town SDO Office 1, Jail Road 1.5), Kasur 15, Sialkot 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 02

Dadu remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 45°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Dalbandin and Sibbi was recorded at 44°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 57 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 56 per cent.