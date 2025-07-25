Fifth spell of monsoon rains to begin in Pakistan on July 28

ISLAMABAD – The Fifth spell of significant monsoon rains will begin in Pakistan during the upcoming week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), weak monsoon currents penetrating the upper/central parts of Pakistan will likely intensify from July 28. A westerly wave will likely approach the country on July 29.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, significant monsoon rains are predicted in Pakistan during the upcoming week.

Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan: Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls are expected in Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur) and in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar) from July 27 to July 31.

Sindh: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rains are expected in Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Khairpur, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki and Larkana on 30th and 31st July.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan from July 28 to July 31.

Punjab/Islamabad: Intermittent rains and gusty winds with scattered heavy falls are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Kasur and Okara from July 28 to July 31. Intermittent rains are also likely in Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Kot Addu from July 29 to July 31.

Balochistan: Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls are expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Harnai, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Lasbela, Awaran, Khuzdar, Quetta, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Ziarat, Kalat and Sherani from July 29 to July 31.

Impacts: Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeastern Balochistan, northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sialkot. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir. Rains/windstorms and lightning may damage dilapidated buildings and structures like electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.