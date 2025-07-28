Pakistan, US launch National Institute of Technology to drive innovation

LAHORE – National Institute of Technology (NIT) was officially launched through strategic collaboration between Pakistan and US. Partnering with Arizona State University (ASU), NIT is poised to become a cutting-edge institution focused on innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship.

The launch ceremony was held in Lahore, and it saw senior officials, educators, industry leaders, and representatives from Arizona State University in attendance.

US Consul General Christin K. Hawkins described the project as a “symbol of the United States’ enduring commitment to Pakistan’s educational progress.” This partnership is not just about infrastructure it’s about nurturing ideas, driving innovation, and preparing the next generation of leaders, Hawkins said during her address.

Founded by Pakistani education entrepreneur Shahzeb Shabbir, the National Institute of Technology aims to bridge the gap between traditional education and the demands of the modern workforce. The institute will specialize in applied sciences, artificial intelligence, engineering, entrepreneurship, and climate technology.

“We are creating more than just a campus—we are creating hope,” said Shabbir. “This is a homegrown initiative guided by global standards, designed to help Pakistan’s youth shape the country’s digital and economic future.”

Vice Chairman Jahanzeb Burrana emphasized the country’s immense youth potential. “What our young people need are the right platforms. With ASU’s support, we’re building that foundation,” he said.

Representing ASU, Cagri Bagcioglu, Executive Director of Global Academic Initiatives, praised the launch as a milestone in U.S.-Pakistan academic relations. “We are committed to helping NIT leave a lasting impact on thousands of young minds in Pakistan,” he said, noting that ASU will co-develop the curriculum, offer faculty training, and facilitate academic exchanges.

Doug Becker, Chairman of Cintana Education—which supports global universities in partnership with ASU also addressed the event, highlighting Pakistan’s untapped potential. “The private education sector can transform nations if driven by quality, innovation, and scale,” he stated.

Dr. Faisal Bari, Vice Chancellor of NIT, stressed the importance of equity and access. “Access, affordability, and relevance must be at the heart of every educational venture. We hope NIT becomes a national model,” he said.

The institute has pledged to reserve at least 30% of its seats for students from underprivileged backgrounds, backed by robust need-based scholarships. Its infrastructure will include smart classrooms, advanced research labs, an innovation centre focused on climate technology, and business incubators to foster entrepreneurship.