Lahore, Punjab weather: Monsoon rains, scattered heavy falls likely

LAHORE – Intermittent monsoon rains with scattered heavy falls are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan and is elongated horizontally. Strong monsoon currents are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the northern parts of the country.

Under these conditions, intermittent monsoon rains with scattered heavy falls are likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Khushab on Monday night and the next two days.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Tuesday and between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in Lahore and at isolated places in northeast Punjab.

Rainfall (mm): Lahore (Airport 25, City 03) WASA Station ( Tajpura SDO Office 21, Lakshmi Chowk 5, Nishter Town 7, Chowk Nakhuda 6, Mughalpura SDO Office 3.2, Paniwala Talab 3.1, Samanabad SDO Office 2, Qurtaba Chowk 2, Iqbal Town SDO Office 1, Jail Road 1.5), Kasur 15, Sialkot 02

Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan remained the hottest places in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. The maximum temperature in Sargodha and Attock was recorded at 40°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 63 per cent.