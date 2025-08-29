Pak Army Chief promises Early Restoration of Kartarpur Sahib after deadly floods

SHUJRAABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited flood-affected areas of Punjab, including Sialkot Sector, Shakargarh, Narowal, and Kartarpur, to review ongoing rescue and relief operations, ISPR said.

Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Army Chief was briefed on the prevailing flood situation and preparations for the next spell of rains. He lauded the joint efforts of the troops and civil administration in carrying out timely rescue work and providing relief to the affected population.

During his visit, Pak top general interacted with the local Sikh community and assured them that all religious sites damaged during the floods including the Durbar Sahib Kartarpur would be restored to their original state at the earliest. He reiterated that protecting minorities and their places of worship is the responsibility of the state and its institutions. The Sikh community welcomed the Army Chief and expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Army and administration during the calamity.

General Munir also conducted an aerial inspection of Durbar Sahib Kartarpur to assess the damage. In meetings with civil administration representatives, he appreciated their proactive measures, which helped reduce loss of life and property.

Addressing troops engaged in relief activities, the COAS praised their high morale, operational readiness, and dedication to serving the nation under challenging circumstances.

On his arrival, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was received by the Corps Commander Gujranwala.