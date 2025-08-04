Islamabad Electricity Shutdown Alert – IESCO’s 05 August Schedule

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) announced power shutdown schedule for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, due to construction-related work on 11 kV feeders.
Tuesday shutdowns are limited to construction work, affecting various sectors of Islamabad. From 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and these feeders and areas will experience power outages: I-10/1, I-10/1 New, I-10/2, I-10/2 New, G-11/1, and G-11/2—impacting all respective sectors.
IESCO Load Shedding Schedule
|Feeder
|Time From
|Time To
|Affected Area
|Shutdown Of 11 KV Feeders (Construction Work)
|I-10/1
|07:00
|12:00
|I-10/1 Sector
|I-10/1 New
|07:00
|12:00
|I-10/1 New Sector
|I-10/2
|07:00
|12:00
|I-10/2 Sector
|I-10/2 New
|07:00
|12:00
|I-10/2 New Sector
|G-11/1
|07:00
|12:00
|G-11/1 Sector
|G-11/2
|07:00
|12:00
|G-11/2 Sector
|G-11 MARKAZ
|09:00
|11:00
|G-11 Markaz Sector
|F10/4
|09:00
|11:00
|St.30 F-10 / St.47 to 56
|P H A
|09:00
|11:00
|P H A Flats
|Warda Hamna
|09:00
|11:00
|Warda Hamna
From 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, the G-11 Markaz feeder will affect the G-11 Markaz sector, while the F10/4, PHA, and Warda Hamna feeders will affect Street 30 in F-10 (St. 47 to 56), PHA Flats, and Warda Hamna, respectively.
This planned shutdown is part of ongoing construction work and is intended to ensure infrastructure development and reliability in the affected areas.