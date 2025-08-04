Islamabad Electricity Shutdown Alert – IESCO’s 05 August Schedule

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) announced power shutdown schedule for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, due to construction-related work on 11 kV feeders.

Tuesday shutdowns are limited to construction work, affecting various sectors of Islamabad. From 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and these feeders and areas will experience power outages: I-10/1, I-10/1 New, I-10/2, I-10/2 New, G-11/1, and G-11/2—impacting all respective sectors.

IESCO Load Shedding Schedule

Feeder Time From Time To Affected Area Shutdown Of 11 KV Feeders (Construction Work) I-10/1 07:00 12:00 I-10/1 Sector I-10/1 New 07:00 12:00 I-10/1 New Sector I-10/2 07:00 12:00 I-10/2 Sector I-10/2 New 07:00 12:00 I-10/2 New Sector G-11/1 07:00 12:00 G-11/1 Sector G-11/2 07:00 12:00 G-11/2 Sector G-11 MARKAZ 09:00 11:00 G-11 Markaz Sector F10/4 09:00 11:00 St.30 F-10 / St.47 to 56 P H A 09:00 11:00 P H A Flats Warda Hamna 09:00 11:00 Warda Hamna

From 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, the G-11 Markaz feeder will affect the G-11 Markaz sector, while the F10/4, PHA, and Warda Hamna feeders will affect Street 30 in F-10 (St. 47 to 56), PHA Flats, and Warda Hamna, respectively.

This planned shutdown is part of ongoing construction work and is intended to ensure infrastructure development and reliability in the affected areas.