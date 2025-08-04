PTI August 5 Protest: Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to maintain law and order

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Pakistan’s federal capital restricted all poltical gatherings in city, as Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf planned nationwide August 5 protest.

Islamabad district administration enforced Section 144 across the federal capital, effectively banning all forms of public gatherings and assemblies. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad issued a stern warning, stating that anyone found participating in unlawful activities will be arrested immediately. The administration emphasized that the imposition of Section 144 is aimed at maintaining public order and preventing any disruption in the city.

“Any violation of Section 144 will result in strict legal action,” the DC stated, urging the public to refrain from joining any unauthorized protests or gatherings.

The administration also appealed to citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and avoid becoming part of any activity that could be deemed illegal.