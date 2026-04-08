Islamabad April 9, 10 Holiday Notification

ISLAMABAD – Office of District Magistrate, Islamabad Capital Territory, announced that April 9, 10, Thursday, Friday will be observed as local holidays within the revenue limits of federal capital.

The notification, issued by Irfan Nawaz Memon, PAS, District Magistrate ICT, specified that the holidays apply to most offices, but essential services will continue to operate as usual. Exempted from the closure are:

Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI)

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

ICT Administration

ICT Police

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL)

Hospitals

The notification has been circulated to key offices including Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, the Chief Commissioner Office, ICT Police, and the Chairman CDA.

Authorities have advised residents to plan their activities accordingly, noting that critical public services will remain operational during the holiday period.

Islamabad Talks

Tehran agreed to join upcoming negotiations with US in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office announced. The talks aim to build on a recent two-week ceasefire and work toward a lasting resolution to the Middle East conflict.

President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s mediation efforts, while the U.S. has not yet confirmed its participation. The temporary ceasefire also included Iran’s commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, easing fears of further escalation.

The six-week conflict has killed over 5,300 people and sparked global energy concerns. Pakistan, leveraging its strong ties with both Iran and the U.S., has coordinated with other countries to facilitate peace efforts.