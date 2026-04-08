All eyes on Islamabad as crucial US-Iran talks set for April 10

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to host the delegations of the US and Iran for crucial talks on April 10 to discuss the final agreement in order to end the conflict.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, said Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, effective immediately.

“I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes,” he wrote on X

Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability.

“We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days!”

With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

I warmly welcome the… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026

MOFA Gears Up for Mega Talks

Sources said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have started preparations to host the crucial talks which would be attended by high-level officials of the US and Iran.

Sources said the MOFA has booke Serena, Marriot and other high-end hotels for the crucial meetings and accommodate the guests.

Who Will Attend the Islamabad Talks?

Comprehensive ceasefire talks between the US and Iran are set to take place in Islamabad following their recent truce.

Key officials from both countries, including Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, as well as US Vice President and presidential advisor Steve Witkoff, are expected to attend.

Preparations for the Friday negotiations are reportedly complete.

Reports suggest that several officials will accompany the US vice president during expected visit to Islamabad.

Trump Announces Two-Week Ceasefire

Earlier, US President Donald J. Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, saying the decision follows discussions with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

In a statement, President Trump said he agreed to halt imminent military action after being requested “to hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran,” while also linking the pause to specific conditions involving Tehran.

He stated that the ceasefire is “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz,” a key global shipping route.

Describing the development as reciprocal, Trump said, “This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE,” adding that the United States would “suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

The US president said the pause comes after Washington believes it has achieved its strategic aims. “The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives,” he said, expressing optimism about ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Tehran Assures Safe Passage Through Hormuz

In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran would cease counter-attacks and provide safe passage through the waterway, if attacks against it stop.