Nobel Peace Prize suggestions emerge for Pakistan top leaders for Iran-US ceasefire

ISLAMABAD – Following efforts for US-Iran ceasefire in the Middle East, the strong suggestions have emerged regarding his nomination for Nobel Peace Prize for top Pakistani leadership.

The notable persons suggested that the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir must be acknowledged and appreciated at the global stage for saving millions of lives in US-Iran war—the war that has been continuing for more than a month.

The development took place after US and Iran agreed to ceasefire on request of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the some reports, former Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has said that “Pakistan should be given Nobel Peace Prize for Iran-US ceasefire.”

Besides it, the leaders from around the world appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for Iran-US ceasefire. They appreciated both PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Earlier, New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump weighed potential military action against Iran following a series of secret briefings, internal disagreements, and pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The report said that Netanyahu delivered a highly confidential presentation at the White House in February 2026, outlining a plan for a large-scale strike against Iran.

The briefing was attended by senior Israeli military officials, including the head of Mossad, who claimed that targeting Iran’s top leadership and destroying its missile systems could secure a decisive outcome within weeks.

Sources said the presentation had a strong impact on President Trump, who initially responded positively. The proposed plan reportedly included four key objectives: eliminating Iran’s senior leadership, dismantling its missile programme, triggering a public uprising, and bringing about regime change.

However, US intelligence agencies later assessed that only the first two objectives were achievable, while the latter goals—particularly regime change—were considered unrealistic. The report further noted that key meetings within the White House revealed sharp internal divisions over the proposed course of action.