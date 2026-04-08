Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan as Big Cut Expected

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are bearing brunt of record fuel prices, as single litre of Petrol is available Rs378 while Diesel Price hovered over Rs500, but there’s expected relief as prices are slated to come down due to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after the US-Iran ceasefire.

Brent crude comes down to around $93 per barrel, sending ripples of hope across Pakistan and parts of world. For drivers long burdened by soaring fuel costs, this could be the moment they’ve been waiting for, petrol and diesel prices might finally drop.

Current petrol prices stand at Rs 378.41 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 520.35 per litre, but sources told Pakistan Observer that petrol rates will be slashed by up to Rs50-55per litre and diesel by Rs 90–100 per litre. If implemented, the new rates would be:

Expected Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Fuel Current Price Expected Cut Expected Price Petrol 378.41 50-55 Rs318-323 Diesel 520.35 90–100 Rs430 – 420

If approved, this cut means substantial relief of approximately 14.5% on petrol and 17–19% on diesel, providing much-needed respite to both commuters and transport businesses amid rising living costs.

The recent crash in crude prices could slash petrol rates across globe. The final decision on these dramatic cuts will be made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to made announcement in days to come.

As of April 8, Petroleum Levy on Petrol remained at Rs80.61 per liter for retail consumers. To protect the supply chain and prevent food inflation, the Petroleum Levy on High-Speed Diesel (HSD) remains at zero for retail outlets.

Climate Support Levy: A fixed charge of Rs. 2.50 per liter continues to apply across major fuel products to fund national environmental initiatives. Premium fuel remains heavily taxed, with a levy of Rs. 305.37 per liter, maintaining the government’s policy of taxing luxury consumption.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister reaffirmed the continuation of targeted subsidies for the most vulnerable sectors: Motorcyclists: Rs. 100 per liter subsidy (capped at 20 liters/month). Public Transport: Monthly support ranging from Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 100,000 for trucks and passenger buses. Agriculture: Small farmers to receive Rs. 1,500 per acre to offset harvesting costs.