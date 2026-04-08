List of Iran’s 10 conditions accepted by US as ‘workable’ for ceasefire

TEHRAN – US President Donald Trump announced that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, shortly before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz ends.

He made the announcement after discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Following the ceasefire, Iran Consulate in Hyderabad city of India shared a list of 10 conditions that the US accepted as “workable”:

According to the consulate, the US is fundamentally committed to: Non-aggression Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz Acceptance of enrichment Lifting all primary sanctions Lifting all secondary sanctions Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions Payment of compensation to Iran Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon.

Iran’s 10-point conditions that the US has accepted as “workable”: The US is fundamentally committed to: 🔹 Non-aggression

🔹 Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz

🔹 Acceptance of enrichment

🔹 Lifting all primary sanctions

🔹 Lifting all secondary sanctions… — Iran Consulate – Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) April 8, 2026

Islamabad Talks Set for April 10

Pakistan has invited the delegations of the US and Iran to Islamabad on April 10 to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.

It was confirmed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a post on X.

“With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote.

The premier also warmly welcomed the sagacious gesture and extended deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries.

Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability.

“We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days!”