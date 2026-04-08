PTI’s April 9 Rally Postponed; Containers placed in parts of Rawalpindi amid Section 144

RAWALPINDI – Several containers have been spotted blocking key arteries in Rawalpindi ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally at Liaqat Bagh on April 9.

The political storm has been put on hold as Imran Khan’s party PTI postponed the event, reportedly due to the ongoing US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 9 and 10. Party lawmakers confirmed the decision on social media, citing security concerns.

Islamabad administration reinforced the decision, denying PTI permission to hold the gathering. The Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi revealed that the District Intelligence Committee (DIC) conducted a thorough assessment and identified credible threats to large public assemblies.

Section 144 is already in effect, and authorities said deploying police and security forces for such a massive event is not feasible given current obligations and government austerity measures.

PTI’s original plan was ambitious as workers from the South Region were to reach Peshawar Toll Plaza by 11 AM, then proceed via GT Road to Rawalpindi under Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s leadership. Along the route, participants from Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Malakand, Swabi, and Hazara regions were to join, creating a massive caravan set to dominate the highways.

Islamabad district administration announced local holidays on April 9 and 10, surprising residents of the federal capital. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon confirmed the announcement on X, sharing the official notification while assuring that essential services including police, hospitals, CDA, IESCO, and SNGPL will remain operational.