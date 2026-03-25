Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Moghadam denies US talks as regional tensions escalate

ISLAMABAD – Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on Wednesday rejected claims of any dialogue between United States and Iran, stating that neither direct nor indirect negotiations have taken place despite signals from Washington suggesting possible diplomatic movement.

Responding to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, Moghadam said that while such reports are circulating in the media, there is no information confirming any form of contact between the two sides. He maintained that the claims attributed to Washington do not reflect the actual situation.

He further noted that it is common for allied or friendly countries to hold consultations with both sides in an effort to help reduce tensions and bring an end to what Iran describes as an unjustified conflict.

In a separate development, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei alleged that the residence of acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami was damaged during recent bombardments involving US and Israeli forces.

In a post on social media platform X, he questioned whether the property posed any threat, describing the strikes as targeting not only a state but also its cultural and civilisational heritage.

Meanwhile, the Israel’s Health Ministry reported that 204 individuals were admitted to hospitals within the past 24 hours amid ongoing hostilities involving Iran and Hezbollah. According to figures cited by international media, a total of 5,045 people have been hospitalised since the escalation began, with 120 currently under treatment, including 12 in critical condition.