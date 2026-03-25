US reportedly sets April 9 as target to end Iran war: Israeli media

The United States reportedly identified April 9 as a possible target date to end Iran war, as diplomatic engagements are expected to take place soon, the Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Citing an unnamed Israeli official, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that Washington has allowed a window of around three weeks for continued hostilities alongside negotiations, with April 9 serving as a tentative endpoint for the war.

The report further suggested that discussions between the United States and Iran are anticipated later this week in Pakistan. However, it noted that Washington has not provided detailed briefings to Israel regarding its communications with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

According to the newspaper, Israel believes the United States is already engaged in indirect contacts with Qalibaf, following earlier remarks by US President Donald Trump indicating ongoing efforts to establish dialogue aimed at de-escalation.

Qalibaf, however, rejected these claims on Monday, stating that no negotiations have taken place with the United States and describing such reports as “fake news” intended to influence financial and oil markets.

Trump also stated on Monday that he had ordered a five-day pause in strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure, citing what he described as “very good and productive” discussions with Tehran over the previous two days.

The tensions in the region have intensified since a joint offensive by the United States and Israel against Iran began on February 28.

The escalation has reportedly resulted in significant casualties and widespread damage, with Iran responding through missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli territory as well as locations in Gulf states hosting US military assets.