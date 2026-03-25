Gold prices in Pakistan jump by Rs15,200 – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw another big jump of over Rs15,000 per tola for second consecutive day after it plunged massively due to global uncertainties.

According to Sarafa Association, price of per tola gold moved up by Rs15,200, taking new rate to Rs479,262 while the 10-gram surged to Rs410,889 after an increase of Rs13,031.

The precious commodity registered significant gains in international market where per ounce hovered at $4,565 after a hike of $152.

Silver Prices in Pakistan

The silver prices in Pakistan also witnessed upward trend as per tola rate increased by Rs370, bringing new rate to Rs7,824.

A day earlier, gold price moved up by Rs16,300 to close at Rs464,062 while the rate of 10-gram closed at Rs397,858.

Global Oil Prices

Oil prices tumbled roughly 4% in global markets following news that the United States had presented Iran with a 15-point plan aimed at ending the Middle East conflict, raising hopes for a ceasefire and potential relief in supply disruptions.

Brent crude dropped $4.17, or 4%, settling at $100.32 per barrel by 0708 GMT, after hitting a low of $97.57. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $3.11, or 3.4%, to $89.24 per barrel, reaching a low of $86.72 earlier.