Iranian President Pezeshkian sees Silk Road as key to boost Trade with Pakistan and beyond

ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian revealed ambitious vision to raise Pak-Iran trade to an impressive $10 billion, while reviving ancient Silk Road to connect Iran, Pakistan, China, and Europe.

Ahead of his visit, Pezeshkian said Tehran’s trade ties with Pakistan are excellent, saying it is time to scale up. Through the Silk Road, we can build a trade corridor that links our three nations and opens the gates to Europe.

Iranian President Dr. Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit, marking his first trip to the country since taking office. The visit signals renewed efforts by both nations to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, security, and regional connectivity.

Landing in Lahore on Saturday, President Pezeshkian was warmly welcomed by PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The Iranian head of state is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials.

As part of his Lahore itinerary, President Pezeshkian visited the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal, where he laid a floral wreath, offered prayers, and penned a message in the visitor’s book, paying tribute to the visionary poet and thinker.

After his engagements in Lahore, Iranian premier reached Islamabad where he is scheduled to hold key meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Talks are expected to focus on expanding bilateral trade, boosting energy cooperation, enhancing border management, and discussing regional stability.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will also meet with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for diplomatic consultations.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited Tehran and Pezeshkian’s recent visit is an opportunity to deepen ties and explore new avenues of cooperation between neighboring nations.