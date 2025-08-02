Nawaz Sharif’s cousin Mian Shahid Shafi passes away

LAHORE – Mian Shahid Shafi, cousin of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Nawaz Sharif and current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, breathed his last on Saturday.

Shafi was residing in Murree with his family at the time of his death. His body will be transported from Murree to Lahore for funeral proceedings.

The funeral prayer will be held tomorrow at Ittefaq Mosque, where family, friends, and well-wishers are expected to pay their respects.

ُؐEx-PM Nawaz Sharif prayed for departed soul, asking Allah Almighty to elevate his ranks in the hereafter and grant patience and strength to the grieving family.