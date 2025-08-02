Dar, Araqchi vow to start $10 Billion Trade Under Landmark Pak-Iran Pact

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi called on Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Foreign Office on Saturday, where both leaders renewed their commitment to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

Araqchi who was visiting Pakistan alongside Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, was warmly welcomed by Ishaq Dar. The meeting reflected a strong spirit of friendship and shared goals to enhance collaboration between the two neighboring countries.

Discussions focused on expanding partnerships in trade, economic development, and regional stability. Both officials stressed importance of promoting lasting peace and broadening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Deputy premier Dar termed meeting as “source of joy,” recalling brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran. The talks also covered regional and international issues impacting both nations.

A key outcome was the reaffirmation of the decision by President Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to raise bilateral trade to $10 billion annually. Both sides expressed confidence that this ambitious target can be achieved through improved connectivity, streamlined border trade, and enhanced institutional cooperation.

The leaders also acknowledged the deep historical, cultural, and religious bonds between Pakistan and Iran, stressing the importance of ongoing diplomatic engagement to address shared challenges and opportunities in the region.