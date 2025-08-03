Iranian president pays tribute at Iqbal’s mausoleum

Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday paid homage to Pakistan’s national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal by laying a floral wreath at his mausoleum in Lahore.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, President Pezeshkian observed a moment of reflection at the historic site. The dignitaries also recorded their impressions in the visitors’ book.

President Pezeshkian arrived in Lahore earlier in the day on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, along with a high-level delegation. He was warmly received at the airport by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, and senior provincial officials.

Upon arrival, children presented bouquets to the Iranian leader, who expressed sympathy and gratitude toward them for their warm welcome. Security in Lahore was heightened in light of the visit, with major roads leading to the Iqbal Mausoleum and government guesthouses under strict surveillance.

According to the schedule, a state banquet will be held in his honour later today, while on Sunday, President Pezeshkian is expected to meet President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. The federal capital has been adorned with welcome banners and the national flags of both countries. On Sunday, Dr Pezeshkian will travel to Islamabad where he will meet key leadership figures including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The two sides will hold discussions on political, economic, and regional issues.

The streets of Islamabad have been decorated with national flags of both countries, along with welcome banners. Security has been tightened ahead of the visit, and all preparations to receive the Iranian delegation have been completed.

Before departing for Pakistan, Iranian President Pezeshkian expressed optimism about strengthening economic and strategic ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Speaking to the media ahead of his departure, Pezeshkian said both countries are committed to increasing bilateral trade volume to $10 billion annually.

Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between Iran and Pakistan, the Iranian president said that relations are well-established across economic, scientific, cultural, and border sectors. He emphasized that border markets and increased people-to-people contact could open new avenues of mutual cooperation.

President Pezeshkian noted that efforts are underway to achieve the ambitious $10 billion trade target, and both sides are exploring practical measures to accelerate this goal. On broader regional connectivity, the Iranian leader expressed his country’s desire to actively participate in Pakistan and China’s One Belt One Road project. He expressed hope that this initiative could offer Iran an opportunity to establish stronger connections with European markets.