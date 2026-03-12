Iran vows to continue war until US, Israel ‘punished’; Trump claims decisive edge

TEHRAN/WASHINGTON – Iran has announced that it will continue the war until the United States and Israel are “fully punished,” while US President Donald Trump said American military operations in Iran will continue until all objectives are achieved.

According to Iranian officials, Ibrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Iranian joint military command at the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, said Iran would abandon its previous policy of retaliatory strikes and instead adopt a strategy of sustained attacks aimed at punishing the United States and Israel.

Zolfaghari warned that attempts to artificially lower oil prices would fail, adding that not “a single drop of oil” would leave through the Strait of Hormuz. He said global oil prices could rise to $200 per barrel if tensions escalate further. He also cautioned that ships belonging to Israel, the United States and their allies could become targets.

Separately, Iran’s naval chief said that vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz must obtain permission from Iran. He dismissed statements about safe passage for ships as “hollow claims” and warned shipping companies not to rely on such assurances. According to him, two vessels that believed such claims were later intercepted.

Meanwhile, speaking at a large election rally in Kentucky, Donald Trump said the United States had gained a decisive advantage in the conflict with Iran. He said US forces would continue operations in Iran until all targets were completed.

Trump stated that heavy US strikes on Iran were ongoing and claimed the direction of the war changed within the first hour of the launch of “Operation Epic Fury.”

According to the US president, American forces destroyed 58 Iranian vessels and also targeted 31 boats allegedly used for laying naval mines. He further claimed that US forces cleared naval mines planted in the Strait of Hormuz in a single night and had effectively neutralised Iran’s naval capabilities in the sea.

Trump also asserted that Iran’s air force had been completely eliminated and its radar systems destroyed. He added that drone attacks from Iran had decreased by 98 percent following US military actions.

The US president further claimed that Iran’s nuclear capability had been “wiped out.” However, he said Washington had no immediate plans to withdraw from Iran, arguing that the United States wanted to avoid having to intervene again every few years.

During his speech, Trump also criticised former US president Barack Obama, saying that if the nuclear agreement with Iran had not been terminated during the Obama era, the current situation would not have arisen.

An unusual moment occurred during the rally when a supporter standing behind Trump suddenly fainted. The US president immediately paused his speech and directed medical staff to assist the individual.

Trump also highlighted the US economy in his address, claiming that $18 trillion in investment had flowed into the United States over the past 11 months, compared with only $1 trillion during the four-year tenure of Joe Biden. He again repeated allegations of rigging in the 2021 United States presidential election, while asserting that he had still secured a record number of votes.