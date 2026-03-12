Iran emerges confident

AS overt and covert diplomatic efforts are underway to seek an end to the ongoing war between Iran and the United States/Israel, Iran feels so confident in the backdrop of the emerging scenario that it is now setting terms for a ceasefire.

This is evident from the latest statement of President Donald Trump, who said there could be a swift ending to the war as there is a little left in the country for the US forces to attack. As against this, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a late night tweet on Wednesday, demanded recognition of Iran’s legitimate rights, “reparations” and “firm international guarantees against future aggression”, calling this the only way to end the war “ignited by the Zionist regime (of Israel) & US”.

Iranian demands are understandable as these stem from repeated aggression and crippling sanctions against the country on the pretext of its nuclear programme but these are unlikely to evoke a positive response from the other side, especially the proposition of reparations, which will be considered a complete defeat of aggressors. However, these show the strategic and moral upper edge of Iran, the effective response of which has baffled the invaders, who are now looking for a safe exit from the expanding conflict. The game plan of the US and Israel to embroil regional Arab countries into the war has miserably failed and the intensity and continuity of Iranian missile and drone attacks have assumed dimensions beyond imagination of the planners of the war. The loathsome objective of ‘regime change’ has become impossible as national unity in Iran strengthened further after the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader. Latest US intelligence reports also acknowledge Iran’s leadership is still largely intact and is not at risk of collapse any time soon after nearly two weeks of relentless US and Israeli bombardment.

Similarly, the US and Israel wanted a roll back or complete destruction of Iranian nuclear and missile programmes and before war Tehran showed some flexibility on the issue of nuclear enrichment but the existential war has taught a lesson to Iranians not to compromise on nuclear and missile programmes as these are intrinsically linked to the security and survival of the country. It is also significant to point out that Iran has responded positively to the suggestion of Pakistan and other friendly countries that it should not expand the war to regional countries. While recognizing diplomatic efforts of Pakistan and Russia, the Iranian President reiterated that his country had “no intention of targeting or engaging in conflict with regional countries”, adding that only bases from which Iranian territory was attacked would be targeted “within the framework of the right to self-defence”. Buoyed by the effective closure of Strait of Hormuz by Iran, he warned that if the international community and international organizations do not pay attention to and address the main factors behind this imposed war and military aggression against Iran, the conditions governing global order and security will become chaotic and unstable. No doubt, Iran is talking from a position of strength and the world should listen to its point of view seriously as its demands are in line with international law but in a world where rule of jungle prevails, frustrated invaders could go for extreme options to bring Iran to its toes. Reports suggest the United States is frantically approaching different countries for mediation and the war should be brought to an end on just and acceptable terms. At the same time, Iran should also review its strategy of attacks in Gulf countries as has also been demanded in the relevant UN resolutions.