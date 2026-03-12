Punjab’s ambitious AI roadmap to transform governance by 2029

Punjab has stepped into the global technology race with an ambitious plan to embed artificial intelligence into governance, public services and economic development.

With Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approving the province’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) roadmap, the government has set a target of transforming Punjab into South Asia’s leading AI-driven region by 2029.

The roadmap, presented during a detailed briefing by Provincial Adviser on AI Ali Dar, outlines a broad strategy to integrate AI across multiple sectors — from government administration and citizen services to economic planning and workforce development.

At the heart of the initiative is the proposed establishment of what officials describe as the world’s first AI Delivery Unit, designed to ensure the rapid implementation of artificial intelligence projects across government departments. The chief minister will chair both the AI Delivery Unit and a special project team responsible for overseeing the execution of the roadmap.

According to the officials, the programme carries significant economic ambitions. If implemented successfully, it is expected to create more than 100,000 jobs within three years, while potentially increasing the province’s GDP by 5 to 10 percent and adding $10 to $20 billion to foreign exchange earnings.

The roadmap identifies six key areas for AI integration: infrastructure development, AI-based administration, citizen services, skill development for employment, economic growth, and governance frameworks. To manage the initiative, four cross-functional teams will be formed focusing on special projects, data management, strategic operations and strategic communication.

To guide the process, the chief minister has also approved the creation of an AI Technical Advisory Board, directing that leading experts in the field be included to provide policy and technological guidance.

The government has also mapped out a timeline for rolling out major initiatives throughout the year.

The Punjab AI Roadmap Manifesto is scheduled to be unveiled in March, while the international launch of the AI Delivery Unit is planned for June. An AI Governance Policy is expected in July.

Further initiatives are tied to specific months: a Global Tech Partnership programme and a Citizen Portal in August, a Health Board App in September, and the integration of AI technology with the province’s smog control programme, including a “Smog Bot”, in October. In November, the government plans to launch a Kisan AI Board, with the chief minister directing that agriculture interns be included in the programme.

Officials say the government has already begun building the foundation for AI adoption in education.

Artificial intelligence curriculum has been introduced in 100 schools across Punjab, with another 155 schools scheduled to begin AI classes from April.