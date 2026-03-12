RWU two faculty members win laurels

Two faculty members of the Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) have brought pride to the university and the country by securing a place among the world’s leading researchers.

Dr. Benazir Ahsan Abbasi, Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, and Dr. Javeria Amin, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Sciences, were honored with certificates at a ceremony organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan for being included in the Top 2% Scientists list for 2024, compiled by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier.

This global ranking is based on research citations, academic impact, and scientific performance at the international level. Dr. Benazir Ahsan Abbasi received this recognition for her research contributions in Nanobiotechnology, Phytochemistry, Molecular Markers, Tissue Culture, and Bioinformatics, while Dr. Javeria Amin was honored for her outstanding research in Image Processing, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning. The Higher Education Commission has organized a special ceremony in Islamabad to acknowledge the achievements of 118 faculty members from Rawalpindi, Islamabad.