Iran Cultural Counsellor visits PAL to discuss bilateral exchange of writers’ delegations

The Cultural Counsellor of Iran, Mr Majid Meshki, visited the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), and held meeting with Chairperson of the Academy, Dr. Najeeba Arif to discuss literary cooperation between the literary and cultural institutions of Iran and Pakistan and the possibility of exchanging writers and poets’ delegations.

On this occasion, Director General of the Academy, Mr. Sultan Nasir, was also present. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on promoting literary and cultural relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

Dr. Najeeba Arif briefed Mr Majid Meshki about the Academy’s initiatives for the promotion of literature in Pakistani languages, the welfare of writers, its publications, and other literary activities. She emphasized that Iran and Pakistan share deep literary and cultural ties that need to be further strengthened. She noted the longstanding cultural, historical, literary, and linguistic connections between Pakistan and Iran. She also highlighted the profound influence of Persian literature on Urdu, stating that while Arabic has mostly had an indirect impact on Urdu, Persian’s influence has been more direct.

The Chairperson also introduced some key publications of the Academy, particularly Gulbang-e-Arzoo (a Persian collection by Dr Aslam Ansari) and the Persian verse translation of the Kulliat-e-Iqbal (Urdu) by Mr. Muhammad Afsar Rahbeen.

Mr. Majid Meshki appreciated the work of the Academy and conveyed his best wishes to the Chairperson. He especially praised the Academy’s efforts in publishing international translations. He said the Academy is presenting the beautiful literary face of Pakistan to the world through its recent initiatives. He emphasized the need for further collaborative work on mutual translation projects between Pakistan and Iran.

He also mentioned recent Urdu translations of Persian books published through the Iranian Consulate and presented some books as gifts. He assured that the Iranian Consulate would try its best to extend all possible cooperation to the Academy in the field of literature.

Both sides agreed that efforts should be intensified for mutual translations of literature between the two countries to enhance understanding of each other’s cultural traditions. They also discussed promoting bilateral literary exchange visits to strengthen literary ties. The Chairperson invited the Iranian writers to participate in the international conference to be organized by the Academy in 2026, which the Iranian Cultural Counsellor accepted and confirmed that Iranian literary delegates would be pleased attend.