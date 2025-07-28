Pilgrims barred by-road travel to Iran, Iraq for security concerns

Naqvi briefs PM Shahbez on new policy of pilgrimage

Pakistani pilgrims will be barred from travelling by road to Iran and Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage due to public and national security, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday.

Pilgrims visit Iraq to attend the chehlum commemoration, also known as Arbaeen to mark the 40th day of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Husain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“After extensive consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Balochistan Government, and security agencies, it has been decided that zaireen (pilgrims) will not be allowed to travel to Iraq and Iran by road for Arbaeen this year,” Naqvi said on X.

He added that the “difficult decision was taken in the interest of public safety and national security”. However, the pilgrims will be able to travel by air, the minister noted.

Naqvi stressed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to “arrange maximum flights to facilitate their pilgrimage in the coming days”.

Naqvi’s statement came after he met with PM Shehbaz earlier on Sunday to brief him on the new policy for pilgrims. The premier also directed Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif to arrange “special flights” for the pilgrims a press release from the PM Office said.

Iraq’s Karbala, where Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas are buried in two enormous mausoleums facing each other. More than 21 million devotees took part in the pilgrimage last year.

Pakistan is set to introduce a new travel management system from Jan 1, 2026, under which pilgrims will only be allowed to undertake the journey under registered organisers.

Under the new measures, the traditional Salar System will be abolished and replaced with a Zaireen Group Organisers model. Alongside weekly flights to Iran being increased from six to 15, 107 additional special flights will also be arranged for pilgrims heading to Iraq.