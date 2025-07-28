CM Maryam calls for raising awareness about head, neck cancer

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on World Head and Neck Cancer Day, emphasized the importance of raising awareness, promoting prevention, and showing compassion for those affected by the deadly disease.

The CM said the day serves as a reminder to educate people about the risks associated with head and neck cancers and to encourage early detection and a healthier lifestyle. “Tobacco use, gutka, betel leaf, alcohol consumption, and poor lifestyle choices are among the leading causes of cancer,” she noted.

CM Maryam Nawaz underscored the Punjab government’s firm commitment to fighting cancer and announced a major step forward in this direction.“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s first Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer is under rapid construction,” she said, adding that the institute will soon become a beacon of hope not just for the people of Punjab but for cancer patients across the country. The Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer will provide care to all patients, regardless of the stage of cancer. No patient will be turned away, she remarked.

The CM said that the Punjab government is committed to providing world-class cancer treatment facilities to the public, especially to those who cannot afford costly private healthcare.