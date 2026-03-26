Iran ‘Begging for Deal’ after being ‘beaten to Sh*t,’ Trump says as war continues

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump claimed Iran is desperate to strike a deal with the United States, saying the country has been “beaten to shit.” Calling Iranians “lousy fighters but great negotiators”, POTUS insisted Tehran is “begging” to work out an agreement.

The president boasted that American forces wiped out Iran’s navy and air force “completely,” destroyed “close to 90%” of its missile launchers, and taken out “probably more than 90%” of its missiles. Trump warned that if Iran refuses to negotiate, the US will continue attacking with no limits, calling the country “their worst nightmare.”

Despite Trump’s insistence, Iranian officials have denied engaging in talks. Earlier this week, Tehran rejected a US peace plan reportedly demanding it abandon its nuclear program and curb ballistic missiles. Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed a 15-point plan was presented, though details remain undisclosed.

Trump also criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, claiming Britain’s aircraft carriers were offered too late and dismissing them as “toys” compared to US power. On the Strait of Hormuz, he suggested that if a deal is reached, the vital shipping route could reopen.

The president’s remarks raise fresh questions about the prospects for negotiations, as the US continues to deploy troops to the Middle East amid rising tensions.