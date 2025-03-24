Outrage in Karachi as pregnant woman, husband, newborn crushed to death by Tanker

KARACHI – Public Fury erupted after a water Tanker accident claimed the lives of a pregnant woman and her husband in Karachi’s Malir.

The family members were killed when the speeding water tanker rammed into their motorcycle, and that was when the couple was heading to the hospital. After the collision, the woman gave birth at the scene, but tragically, the newborn did not survive.

The deceased mother was identified as Zainab, 24, and Abdul Qayyum, 26, from Natha Khan, who became latest victim in the crash. Police reports confirm that Abdul Qayyum was driving his wife to a routine medical check-up when accident occurred. Both died shortly after the collision.

The horrific nature of accident caused immediate anger among bystanders, who tried to set tanker on fire in their frustration and disbelief. Police and security forces quickly arrived to control the situation, but public’s rage was palpable, reflecting growing concerns over the dangers posed by heavy vehicles in Karachi’s traffic.

The tanker driver and his assistant were held on spot with legal proceedings expected to follow. However, the arrest has done little to quell the fury of the victims’ family and the public, who are demanding swift and severe punishment for the driver.

The gerif stricken parents of deceased family members called for stern punishment for the driver. “My daughter was pregnant and just going for a check-up. The tanker crushed them both. The driver must pay with his life,” he said, visibly distressed.

This tragic incident underscored Karachi’s growing road safety crisis as over 200 people have died in road accidents this year, with 68 fatalities caused by heavy vehicles like tankers. The public outrage surrounding this latest accident has reignited calls for stronger regulations to address the unchecked presence of such vehicles on city roads.

Abdul Qayyum’s brother expressed his frustration with presence of reckless tanker drivers in the metropolis. “My brother was married just a year ago and was eagerly waiting for his child. This tragedy must lead to immediate action. Heavy vehicles should not be allowed in the city during rush hours,” he stated.

The tragic loss of this young couple has sparked a powerful outcry for stricter enforcement of traffic laws, with many calling for a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into Karachi during peak hours. The public, along with the grieving families, is demanding immediate action to prevent further needless loss of life and hold those responsible for such reckless driving accountable.